IGP launches merchandise inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The collection will include stationery, mugs, home décor, keychains, laptop, phone covers and more.
IGP, an online gifting portal, announced today the launch of merchandise featuring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in collaboration with Marvel Studios.
Over the years, fans have grown to love the Guardians of the Galaxy characters such as Peter Quill, Groot, Rocket, Drax, Gamora and many more. IGP aims to leverage this affinity with its collection of products featuring these fan-favourite characters. The collection will include stationery, mugs, home décor, keychains, laptop, phone covers and more.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Marvel Studios to bring merchandise inspired by the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Indian fans. Our expansive delivery network allows us to provide official merchandise featuring Disney and Marvel characters to fans across the country. Fans will now have the chance to experience their favourite characters through our specially curated catalogue of products,” said Tarun Joshi, founder & CEO, IGP.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 merchandise is now available on the IGP app and website. Fans can visit the website or download the IGP app to browse the extensive catalogue.
IGP’s catalogue reaches beyond the t-shirts & garment category, tapping into homeware, stationery, personalised hampers, gifts, home decor, mobile accessories, and more. The company also specializes in personalised merchandise like LED lamps, headphones, figurines, and desk essentials, among others unique products in India. The company offers personalization services only in India, allowing consumers to own their story and live the lifestyle of a fan.