IGP unveils new brand identity

IGP, has announced its new brand identity that centers around the idea of ‘Gift that Feeling.’ This transformation reflects the company's unwavering focus on emotions and relationships, underscoring its commitment to helping individuals express their heartfelt sentiments through thoughtful gifts.
Every relationship, whether near or far, thrives on the emotions shared between individuals. IGP understands that these emotions serve as the foundation for meaningful connections. The act of giving and receiving gifts has long been a cherished way of expressing those emotions, making others feel special, and deepening bonds. IGP exists to help people convey their heartfelt sentiments through gifts because, at its core, every gift represents a feeling—one that the sender wants to convey and the receiver experiences.
As IGP embarks on this new phase of its journey, the rebranding captures the essence of the company's mission. The company’s new brand identity encapsulates the significance of emotions in gift giving and reinforces IGP's commitment to facilitating genuine connections through thoughtful gifting.
IGP has firmly established itself as one of India's premier destinations for curated festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods, and personalized products for all occasions and festivals. With a global footprint spanning over 100+ countries, IGP has the capability to deliver gifts to over 150 countries and more than 400+ cities in India. The company's extensive reach and innovative Gift Discovery platform have revolutionized the gifting experience, providing customers with an unparalleled selection of products to choose from, with seamless same day delivery & personalised gifting options.
IGP continues to set new standards in the industry as a multi category gifting platform. With its headquarters in Mumbai and offices and warehouses in key cities across India, IGP is poised to serve customers with exceptional service and an expansive product range.
Speaking on announcement, Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO at IGP said, “We believe that emotions and relationships are the foundation of every meaningful connection. Our new brand identity not only reflects our commitment to facilitating emotions through gifting but also signifies our growth as a company. We will continue to provide our customers with an exceptional range of products and services that help them express their heartfelt sentiments."