IKEA hosts drone show in Bengaluru to announce new store opening, releases ads

The home furnishings company has also released a new set of ads - one of them starring comedian Danish Sait.
To announce the launch of IKEA’s store in Nagasandra, the brand hosted a first-of-its-kind show and the biggest drone show in Karnataka, inviting and welcoming the many people of the city to come and visit the upcoming store.
IKEA India illuminated the sky over Orion Mall, Bengaluru by deploying more than 500 drones at one time. IKEA from creating awareness on the ground, took it a notch higher to the sky, welcoming the many people of Bengaluru. Comprising over 7000+ products, IKEA offers a solution to all home furnishing needs, all under one roof. Present at the first-ever drone show event in Karnataka was Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India and Anje Heim, Market Manager, IKEA Nagasandra.
Last week, the brand also unveiled room set-ups at various landmarks in the city, giving consumers a sneak peek into IKEA’s products and home solution offerings. Through this drone show, IKEA has invited the many people of Bengaluru on June 22 to come, experience and shop as it opens the Nagasandra store starting 10 am.
In addition to the outdoor activation, the brand also released a new campaign in association with standup comedian Danish Sait. The ad has him donning multiple hats, as an auto driver and its passengers - all of whom are going to Nagasandra to visit IKEA.
Apart from the ads with Sait, there are more ads on its YouTube channel which talk about the different aspects of the store. Some talk about its kitchen furnishings, the other about its play area for children, etc.
It also released a set of videos called IKEA 101, which explain different aspects of home living and the store's offerings.