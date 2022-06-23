IKEA hosts drone show in Bengaluru to announce new store opening, releases ads

IKEA India illuminated the sky over Orion Mall, Bengaluru by deploying more than 500 drones at one time. IKEA from creating awareness on the ground, took it a notch higher to the sky, welcoming the many people of Bengaluru. Comprising over 7000+ products, IKEA offers a solution to all home furnishing needs, all under one roof. Present at the first-ever drone show event in Karnataka was Susanne Pulverer, CEO & CSO, IKEA India and Anje Heim, Market Manager, IKEA Nagasandra.