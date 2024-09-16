IKEA Introduces ‘365 days to Change your Mind’ policy for its customers

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The policy allows to exchange and return of IKEA products for up to one year after purchase.
IKEA has introduced a 365-days exchange and return policy to make the consumer shopping experience even more convenient and flexible. Products including home furniture and furnishing accessories can be exchanged or returned to IKEA, either in their original packaging or assembled, allowing customers to test and try them at home for fit, comfort, and functionality. With the new ‘Change of Mind’ policy that cover exchange and returns, IKEA is set to take its customer satisfaction and trust a notch above.
Designed to be clear and simple, the exchange and return policy allows customers to exchange or return products either in-store or through convenient home collection services, regardless of where the purchase was made. This policy sets IKEA apart by offering an unparalleled level of flexibility that is uncommon in the industry.
By introducing this more flexible exchange and return policy, IKEA aims to address customers’ needs for ease and contentment in an ever-evolving retail landscape. With collection conscious practise we also promote sustainable resolution for customers, For IKEA Family members, the policy goes even further, offering benefits such as free replacements for products damaged during self delivery or self assembly within 14 days of purchase.
Adosh Sharma, Country Commercial Manager, said “For over 80 years, IKEA has been synonymous with offering high-quality, durable products that create a better everyday life at home. Our new 365-days exchange and return policy is an extension of our efforts, designed to build trust and empower our customers in India. Whether shopping online or in-store, this initiative ensures that customers feel confident in their choices. By making it easier to find the right product the first time and enhancing our focus on 'Democratic Design,' we are elevating satisfaction levels. Our goal is to make exchange and returns as seamless and convenient as possible, so they can focus on what truly matters—building a home they love.”
The new policy offers customers the flexibility to exchange or return products within a full year from the purchase date or the delivery date, giving them ample time to make the right choices for their homes. With proof of purchase, customers can exchange and return items in saleable condition—whether unused, slightly used, or assembled. All IKEA products, including products purchased from the stores. Additionally, the company provides an extended 365-days exchange period for mattresses, As-Is section and meter fabrics allowing customers the time to try and test them at home.
Aleksandra Shestakova, Country Customer Manager, IKEA India, said, "Imagine you buy a couch or a mattress for your home, use it for a month or so, and do not enjoy the comfort it provided. In most cases, you’d be stuck with your choice until it lasts. However, we plan to change that for customers who shop from IKEA. By taking seamless shopping experience beyond our stores and all other offline and online channels, making returns and claims easier, we want to reassure customers of our quality and flexibility to choose what truly fits their homes and values. All our customers will now have 365 days to be able to do exchange or returns across all our shopping channels. This policy is not just IKEA India’s bold take on quality assurance but also our way of creating shared trust with our customers."