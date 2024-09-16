IKEA Introduces ‘365 days to Change your Mind’ policy for its customers

Aleksandra Shestakova, Country Customer Manager, IKEA India, said, "Imagine you buy a couch or a mattress for your home, use it for a month or so, and do not enjoy the comfort it provided. In most cases, you’d be stuck with your choice until it lasts. However, we plan to change that for customers who shop from IKEA. By taking seamless shopping experience beyond our stores and all other offline and online channels, making returns and claims easier, we want to reassure customers of our quality and flexibility to choose what truly fits their homes and values. All our customers will now have 365 days to be able to do exchange or returns across all our shopping channels. This policy is not just IKEA India’s bold take on quality assurance but also our way of creating shared trust with our customers."