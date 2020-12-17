IKEA opens new showroom in Navi Mumbai

Peter Betzel, CEO and chief sustainability officer at IKEA India, said, “It marks a major milestone as Mumbai is the first omnichannel market for IKEA in India. People can now visit our store, shop online or buy their favourite and affordable products through our ‘Click & Collect’ service. We are happy to bring our passion and knowledge for home furnishing to the people of Maharashtra. We want to contribute positively to today’s extraordinary times, where home has emerged as the centre of our universe.”