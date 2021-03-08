IKEA roots for gender equality at home with new virtual game

Over the course of a handful of questions, the game takes couples on a journey to unpack the roles and dynamics in their homes.
IKEA, the leading Swedish furniture retailer, believes that gender equality at home is a crucial part in creating gender equality in society, as per a press release. But this past year has brought to light the increasingly unequal division of household work.
Ingka Group is using International Women’s Day (March 8) to launch an online game to help couples open an honest and fun conversation about how to better balance responsibilities at home.
Parineeta Cecil Lakra, country people and culture manager at IKEA India, elaborates, "Equality, diversity and inclusion is at the heart of what we do. During the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us have started working from home and continue to do so. Lack of equality at home has direct implications for women’s economic position and undermines their potential. The impact of the pandemic has amplified existing gender inequalities, and empowering women in their homes has never been more important. Through FiftyFifty, we are reaching one step closer to encourage open and honest conversations at home."
Developed in collaboration with relationship expert Jennie Miller, FiftyFifty is available for free via IKEA Instagram Stories across 31 countries. Over the course of a handful of questions, the game takes couples on a journey to unpack the roles and dynamics in their homes in a positive way. The intention is that both players become winners, as couples are inspired to think of solutions that suit their individual circumstances.
Recent research on the impacts of COVID-19 indicates that the load of additional household work during the pandemic is unevenly carried by women.
IKEA believes in a more gender equal world – at home, work and in society. The company wants to have an impact on attitudes and structures that hold back women in their homes. Each year on March 8, IKEA celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion. All Ingka Group countries celebrate this day internally with co-workers, and externally on social media, with customers and other stakeholders.
It is non-negotiable for IKEA to have a 50/50 gender balance across levels. Today, more than 60 per cent of senior leaders and close to 48 per cent of IKEA co-workers across all units are women. IKEA India has a unique six months parental policy for both men and women to encourage more women to join back work after childbirth. IKEA recently also received the UN Women award (at India and Asia region level) for promoting gender equality in the workplace.
The Ingka Group has pledged to close the gender gap in all parts of its business. Some of its achievements and commitments to create a fairer and more inclusive world for customers and co-workers alike include:
1. The group has reached 50/50 gender balance in all management positions.
2. By 2022, the company wants 50/50 gender balance in all boards, stores and everything in between.
3. The group has committed to gender equal pay across the board by the end of 2021.
4. In 2018, all 18 Ingka Group countries in the European Union signed their national Diversity Charter, committing to promote diversity and equal opportunities in the workplace and society.
5. During 2016 and 2017, Ingka Group co-chaired the first UN High-level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment, to help unlock potential for women to fully participate in the economy and achieve financial independence.
FiftyFifty is already free to play on IKEA Instagram Stories.