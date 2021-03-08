IKEA roots for gender equality at home with new virtual game

IKEA believes in a more gender equal world – at home, work and in society. The company wants to have an impact on attitudes and structures that hold back women in their homes. Each year on March 8, IKEA celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion. All Ingka Group countries celebrate this day internally with co-workers, and externally on social media, with customers and other stakeholders.

It is non-negotiable for IKEA to have a 50/50 gender balance across levels. Today, more than 60 per cent of senior leaders and close to 48 per cent of IKEA co-workers across all units are women. IKEA India has a unique six months parental policy for both men and women to encourage more women to join back work after childbirth. IKEA recently also received the UN Women award (at India and Asia region level) for promoting gender equality in the workplace.



The Ingka Group has pledged to close the gender gap in all parts of its business. Some of its achievements and commitments to create a fairer and more inclusive world for customers and co-workers alike include:

1. The group has reached 50/50 gender balance in all management positions.

2. By 2022, the company wants 50/50 gender balance in all boards, stores and everything in between.

3. The group has committed to gender equal pay across the board by the end of 2021.

4. In 2018, all 18 Ingka Group countries in the European Union signed their national Diversity Charter, committing to promote diversity and equal opportunities in the workplace and society.

5. During 2016 and 2017, Ingka Group co-chaired the first UN High-level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment, to help unlock potential for women to fully participate in the economy and achieve financial independence.



FiftyFifty is already free to play on IKEA Instagram Stories.