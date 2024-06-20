Impresario’s SOCIAL partners with Collective Artists Network's Big Bang Social to empower the creator economy

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Dhruv Chitgopekar of Big Bang Social said, "At Big Bang Social, we are committed to providing creators with a platform to amplify their voices and showcase their unique perspectives. In this partnership, we seek to bring in a creative renaissance, where creators are empowered to weave narratives that align with the soul of neighborhoods, giving birth to a sense of exploration and pride in the local culture among patrons of SOCIAL."