Impresario’s SOCIAL partners with Collective Artists Network's Big Bang Social to empower the creator economy

Collective Artists Network’s Big Bang Social and casual dining restaurant company, Impresario, behind brands like SOCIAL, antiSOCIAL, and Smoke House Deli, have joined forces to form a unique partnership. SOCIAL provides a natural space for creators to come together, offering a platform where they can collaborate and share their work. By fostering these connections, SOCIAL plays an important role in enabling local communities, creating a vibrant environment where creativity and community spirit thrive.
The essence of this partnership lies in its mission to empower creators across multiple cities to curate compelling narratives that celebrate the essence of their local neighborhoods. From the bustling streets of Hauz Khas to the charm of bylanes of Khar, from the vibrant spirit of Church Street to the yet-to-be-discovered gems, this collaboration brings in a new era of discovery and celebration of local culture.
Divya Aggarwal, chief growth officer, Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality, commented, "With the creative prowess of creators like comedians, writers, dancers, podcasters, visual design artists, poets, and more, we aim to showcase rich narratives that flaunt different aspects of neighborhoods and bring together local communities in the pincode. This partnership is a milestone development in discovery and celebration of local talents, paving the way for new initiatives in the F&B industry."
Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Dhruv Chitgopekar of Big Bang Social said, "At Big Bang Social, we are committed to providing creators with a platform to amplify their voices and showcase their unique perspectives. In this partnership, we seek to bring in a creative renaissance, where creators are empowered to weave narratives that align with the soul of neighborhoods, giving birth to a sense of exploration and pride in the local culture among patrons of SOCIAL."