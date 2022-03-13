“In our industry, 80% of sales happen through retail channels”: Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki India

As far as the consumers themselves go, Srivastava tells us that there are two types of car buyers - repeat buyers and replacement buyers. “People who have bought cars tend to be wary, especially when it comes to these financing options. The process has been far from convenient in the past. We also want to target the first time buyer who has absolutely no experience with taking financing to buy a car. First time buyers make up about 14 per cent of the total car buyers in the Indian market. They are a prime target for financing and they are able to afford the car if the financing options are made easily available to them.”