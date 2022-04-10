In with the 'Neu': analysing Tata's foray into the super app space

Murthy also points out that there really isn't an ability for third parties to build on the platform. “One could imagine someone creating a gift store with items from Croma, Westside and Taj. Or a travel offering with Taj, Ginger, Air Asia and Air India. Letting that idea and entrepreneurship free could have ignited the platform. But as of now, neither is there. So Tata has to offer a bribe of 5 per cent loyalty rewards across the stores to get us to use this place as opposed to using them separately. Currently that virtual discount is the only reason to use the app. There are many more reasons to buy online than rewards points,” he elaborates.