India sees $3.7 billion surge in investments driven by mature fintechs: KPMG

Global fintech investment fell short of 2018's record year, with $137.5 billion invested in 2019 compared to $141 billion in 2018.

Global corporate VC (Venture Capital) investment participation rose during every quarter of 2019, leading to $16.7 billion in total annual VC invested with CVC (Corporate Venture Capital) involvement; CVC-related deal volume was also robust, with 553 deals over 2019, including 166 in Q3'19 – the second highest quarter ever in terms of CVC fintech deals volume after Q2'18.

Cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) held strong at $54.2 billion in deal value – despite ongoing global trade tension.

The number of fintech deals by global tech giants increased for the fifth straight year, with $3.5 billion invested more than doubled year-over-year, from $316.9 million to $646.2 million.