India set to shop online this festive season, reveals survey by Disney+ Hotstar

The incoming festive season and its ensuing retail opportunity paint an optimistic time for commerce, mainly e-commerce. Since online ads will be the biggest source of product information, the OTT space owing to its reach amongst premium, affluent audiences with high engagement rate, will help brands convey their festive offerings to their consumers effectively. Being a leader in the OTT space, Disney+ Hotstar provides its advertisers the unique opportunity to reach a highly engaged premium audience in a brand safe environment. Its wide range of ad formats and sharp targeting options, enable advertisers to highly customize their campaigns to best suite their marketing objectives, thus enabling brands to generate high recall and purchase intent.