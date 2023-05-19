Indian entrepreneur Teja Chekuri's Golden Horn Group acquires 9 US Dunkin’ franchises for $ 18 Million

Commenting on the acquisition, Teja Chekuri said, “This is a historic move for our company because getting a Dunkin’ franchisee is really tough. They have set an impressive benchmark of growth in the industry which when achieved enhances progress. As an official Dunkin franchisee, we now have the opportunity to lead the brand in a new direction of growth. We start with 9 Dunkin stores in and around Boston, Massachusetts today and intend to reach 150 outlets in 5 years across several cities in the US. To achieve this, we are in the process of strengthening backend systems that will enable us to grow faster. Our current expertise in establishing international concepts in the global restaurant industry will add to the vibrancy and growth of the brand as we restructure teams to chase this target.”