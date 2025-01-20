Indian kitchens are air frying their way to healthier days

Air fryers have taken Indian kitchens by storm, transforming the way households cook and enjoy their meals. This rapidly growing category is redefining culinary habits with its unique promise of healthier cooking, using minimal to no oil. Beyond frying, their unmatched versatility—enabling effortless baking, roasting, and grilling—has made them an indispensable tool for modern households.

Advertisment

Brands have seized this opportunity to market air fryers as the perfect solution for health-conscious millennials, busy professionals, and home cooks looking to simplify their culinary routines. The increasing recognition of health issues linked to lifestyle choices, coupled with a growing interest in cutting-edge kitchen tools, is also driving this shift.

In 2024, brands such as WonderChef, Kenstar, Philips, Agaro, and others have launched air fryers, resulting in a notable boost in their sales. According to Blueweave Consulting, a market research company, the air fryer market in India is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.93% from 2024 to 2030.

Ravi Saxena, CEO and founder of Wonderchef, shares that air fryers stand out among other products as they are changing how people cook by offering a healthier alternative to traditional deep-frying with minimal or no oil. He adds that this growing demand indicates a “preference for healthier cooking at home and a desire for innovative cooking solutions supporting it”.

L-R: Ravi Saxena (Wonderchef), Pooja Baid (Versuni India Home Solutions), Neha Khullar (Kenstar), and Dr M Nanda

Dr M Nanda, an expert on consumer buying behaviour, products, and marketing for the Indian subcontinent, believes that consumers perceive air fryers as a smart investment—an appliance that saves time, offers versatility, and supports healthy eating habits.

“The ability to bake, grill, and roast in one compact device has made air fryers indispensable, particularly among health-conscious millennials, busy professionals, and homemakers.” Dr M Nanda, an expert on consumer buying behaviour, products, and marketing

Are aesthetics important?

Often round in shape, traditional basket-style air fryers resembled small spaceships or eggs. However, contemporary models have shifted to more angular designs, allowing for greater cooking capacity while maintaining a sleek appearance. Many brands are focussing on minimalist designs that blend seamlessly with modern kitchen styles. This trend emphasises clean lines and simple interfaces.

Neha Khullar, head of marketing, Kenstar, emphasises the importance of aesthetics in air fryer design, highlighting the careful consideration given to colours and patterns.

“Consumer preferences vary geographically—for example, some regions prefer vibrant motifs, while others lean toward muted, pastel shades and minimalist designs to match their kitchen aesthetics." Neha Khullar, Kenstar

Saxena agrees, noting that modern consumers prioritise appliances that enhance their kitchen aesthetics. They seek products that combine style and functionality.

“At Wonderchef, like with every other product, we have also focussed on aesthetic appeal while building our air fryer range, ensuring that they are not only practical but also enhance the overall visual appeal of the kitchen.” Ravi Saxena, Wonderchef

Preferred purchase channel

Consumer preferences for air fryers differ by region, reflecting evolving consumer behaviour and the significance of both online and offline channels in driving sales.

Dr Nanda believes that online channels dominate the air fryer market due to the convenience, variety, and discounts they offer. "Platforms like Amazon and Flipkart see high volumes of air fryer sales, driven by detailed reviews, demos, and quick delivery options,” he says.

However, he also acknowledges the importance of offline retail, particularly in smaller cities. “Offline channels still hold importance, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where customers prefer to physically inspect the product before buying. Omni-channel strategies, where customers can explore products offline and avail themselves of deals online, are increasingly popular.”

Echoing this perspective, Pooja Baid, chief marketing officer, Versuni India Home Solutions (formerly Philips Domestic Appliances India), emphasises the importance of balancing offline and digital channels.

“These platforms, including quick-commerce channels, allow us to reach a diverse audience spanning urban centres and emerging markets, catering to the evolving needs of convenience-focused consumers.” Pooja Baid, Versuni India Home Solutions

What lies ahead?

With the increasing focus on health and the need for convenient cooking options, the air fryer market is set to experience significant expansion. Baid asserts that ongoing innovation and a dedication to providing products that cater to varied consumer tastes will drive the growth of air fryers.

Expressing optimism about the future of the category, she states, “As health consciousness rises alongside the demand for time-saving solutions, the air fryer category is poised for remarkable growth. This expansion will be fuelled by continuous innovation and a commitment to delivering products that align with diverse consumer preferences."