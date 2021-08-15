"Indian online gaming sector to reach $2 billion by 2023": EY-All India Gaming Federation report

Bipin Sapra, partner – indirect tax, EY India, said, “The online gaming industry is growing at an impressive CAGR of over 20 per cent. It holds significant potential for economic growth, job creation and contribution to the government's vision of a trillion dollar digital economy by 2025.”

“To enable the industry in realising its peak growth potential, it is imperative that the GST regime for online gaming industry is kept rational and at par with other technology platforms. Adopting globally consistent standards in our tax treatment of the industry will enable it to achieve its true potential.”