Indian women spend average 145 minutes on smartphones: Verizon Study

· Women users spend time online between 3 pm and 9 pm - a signal for brands on when to reach and engage with women audiences

· Women are not just building professional skills but prioritizing their personal well-being as well. Health and fitness are priority areas. Women across India, including metros and smaller towns, are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of fitness and access fitness-related information on the internet for an average of 10 days in a month. The health and fitness category are especially important for women in the 35+ age group

· ~70 per cent women share videos/articles online when they like what they are reading or watching. The majority share videos or articles on social media and messaging apps. The preference for ‘average video duration’ was less than five minutes for each video

· The propensity to subscribe to various online platforms like social media, OTT etc. is the highest in metros as ~60 per cent of the surveyed respondents followed by Tier 2 towns at ~46 per cent.

· ~40 per cent of surveyed women fear irrelevant comments, being trolled and followed