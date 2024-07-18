IndianOil partners with Ultimate Table Tennis as title sponsor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of the sponsorship, IndianOil will enjoy visibility on live broadcast along with a strong digital and on-ground presence.
Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India’s table tennis league, has prolonged its partnership with IndianOil as the title sponsor for the forthcoming season. The league is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from August 22, 2024 to September 7, 2024.
The 2024 edition of UTT will feature eight teams for the first time. The two new franchisees, Jaipur Patriots and Ahmedabad SG Pipers will be joining the likes of defending champions Goa Challengers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and PBG Bengaluru Smashers, in the quest to lift the coveted trophy.
“We are delighted to have IndianOil come back as our title sponsor for UTT 2024. Having one of the largest and most trusted companies in India certainly reinsures our efforts toward growing the sport,” said UTT promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj.
As part of the sponsorship, IndianOil will enjoy visibility on live broadcast along with a strong digital and on-ground presence. The IndianOil branding will be prominently displayed on Court Floor Stickers, courtside LED boards and around the Umpire Chair. The sponsorship includes exclusive branding of timeouts as “IndianOil Time Out”. Furthermore, each tie will feature a distinctive IndianOil-branded award, emphasising their dedication to excellence across all facets of the sport.
Speaking about the association, Sandeep Sharma, executive director (corporate communications and branding), IndianOil said, “Continuing with our commitment to supporting Indian sports and nurturing talent across various disciplines, IndianOil is proud to partner with Season 5 of Ultimate Table Tennis. We are more than happy to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of table tennis in India and hope to see a thriving sporting culture in India through this association.”