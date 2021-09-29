“Indians have always had a sweet tooth; had to create the category”: Inderpreet Singh, on 50 years of Choclairs

“Candy consumption happens in singles – as we call it. That’s one or two pieces being consumed at one time. Now, people are purchasing bigger packs of 50 for distribution and to stock up at home. Out of home consumption avenues, like colleges and schools, remain closed, though. We’ve seen a fall in occasions where people would congregate. Sweets would be consumed during such occasions. As things open up, this consumption avenue is expected to make a comeback too,” Singh signs off.