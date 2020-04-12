India's retail giants and online players together ensure the supply of essential goods

FMCG major Marico Limited said on April 3 that it has partnered with online delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to introduce 'Saffola Store'. "This initiative enables the consumer to order essential food items under the Marico portfolio - Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil, from the safety of their homes. This service is available on Zomato in Delhi NCR and Bangalore. It will be activated in other cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad... The Swiggy stores have started the delivery in Gurgaon and the service will be extended to the rest of Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Mumbai..."