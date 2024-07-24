India's tour of Sri Lanka gets a boost with title sponsorship from Wonder Cement

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The series will start off with T20Is on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, while the ODIs start on August 2 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Wonder Cement, announced today that they would be the title sponsor for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka beginning July 27, 2024. India will be touring the Island nation on the back of their Historic T20 World Cup championship win last month. They have also announced their association with IPL as an Official Umpire partner earlier this year.
Wonder Cement will be looking to build brand awareness and recall through multiple activations during the series and engage with cricket audiences, some of these include activations during the National Anthem before start of play, during the Batter’s entry to the playing field as well as CSR activities planned around the series. The brand's logo will appear behind the wicket, on the stumps, and throughout the perimeter branding.
Speaking on the association Vivek Patni, director Wonder Cement said, "We are looking to connect with cricket fans and increase visibility as well as build our brand presence through this platform. This partnership also marks the launch of impactful CSR initiatives
, Neev, solidifying our commitment to cricket with a cause like never before." Upul Nawaratne Bandara, head of marketing, Sri Lanka Cricket. "Whilst thanking Wonder Cement for coming forward to be a partner of this series, I am confident that your brand will gain remarkable recognition in this region and even beyond,"
Bhairav Shanth, co-founder ITW Universe said, “It is a matter of great pride for us to bring a brand like Wonder Cement on board as the title sponsor for this series and we are grateful for their trust in ITW to drive this association. I’d also like to thank Sri Lanka Cricket for their continued faith in ITW as we actively work towards creating pathbreaking partnerships like this one and push the boundaries’ and redefine what is possible in Sports Marketing, and in cricket in particular.”
