IndiGo teams up with Spotify to launch exclusive 6E shuffle travel playlists

IndiGo, an airline company, and global audio streaming platform, Spotify have partnered to launch 6E Shuffle, an experience that generates exclusive travel playlists for users based on their journeys and preferences. Additionally, IndiGo and Spotify are also offering customers, booking and travelling directly with IndiGo, 4 months of complimentary Spotify Premium.

Advertisment

Through this partnership, listeners will enjoy personalised playlists based on their travel destinations, mood, and genre preference. The playlists will be available for consumers to access once they download the Spotify app. Additionally, travellers will receive curated destination suggestions for their next travel, tailored to their music tastes and preferences. They can also visit the IndiGo destination pages for more information on these cities.



As a part of this collaboration, the brands will release a video featuring I-Pop and film artist, Armaan Malik, to inspire IndiGo travellers to 'tune in and take off in style, as there's music for miles'. The campaign’s key messaging is that there’s music for every journey, no matter where they go, or whatever the mood, ‘there’s a 6E playlist for that’.

Neetan Chopra, chief digital and information officer, IndiGo said: "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Spotify to offer our customers a one-of-its-kind travel experience with a complimentary 4-month subscription and personalised playlists. Travel and music are interconnected, and this partnership reflects our commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of our customer and enabling memorable journeys. Our vision is to create an immersive experience for our customers, while we remain continually dedicated to delivering affordable, hassle-free, and on-time travel experiences across our extensive network."



Neha Ahuja, director of marketing, Spotify India, added “Music is an integral part of travel, whether for work or holidays, and our partnership with IndiGo is so relevant because it allows us to tap into existing and new users. We know that travel is one of the most important use cases for music, and this year alone, listeners on Spotify in India created several lakhs of playlists around travelling, with more than 7.5 lac playlists created around “driving”, followed by “travel”, “bus”, and “road trip”. We are always looking to collaborate with brands with whom our synergy matches, and we can reach the right audience, meaningfully, and this is one such example.”