IndiGo unveils new business class service on busy routes with print ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The airline company is launching 'IndiGo Stretch,' a new business class service designed specifically for busy business routes in India.
IndiGo is launching a new business travel service called IndiGo Stretch, designed specifically for busy business routes in India. IndiGo Stretch offers a comfortable journey with 2-seat wide bays, along with specially curated healthy meal options from Oberoi Catering Services. The airline is promoting this service through a print ad campaign in The Economic Times.
IndiGo has collaborated with RECARO Aircraft Seating to design premium seats for its A321neo aircraft's business class. The chosen R5 seats feature diamond-patterned quilted covers, comfort cushions, privacy wings, large center consoles with storage, power outlets, USB-C ports, and tablet holders. This is the first time IndiGo is introducing business class seating on its A321neo fleet, with seats offering a 38-inch pitch. Meanwhile, the economy class cabins continue to utilise RECARO's R2 seats.
IndiGo Stretch will be available for booking from August 6, 2024, on the Delhi-Mumbai route, starting mid-November at an introductory price of Rs 18,018. The service will gradually expand to other Metro-to-Metro routes, covering 12 routes by the end of 2025. The airline will initially offer business-class seats on routes serving cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.
The IndiGo Stretch cabin will have 12 seats in a 2-2 configuration, providing extra space and comfort. The 6E cabin will maintain 208 seats, including XL seats in the middle of the aircraft. IndiGo Stretch customers will also enjoy perks such as no convenience fees, complimentary vegetarian meals, a variety of beverages, advance seat selection, priority check-in, and anytime boarding.
IndiGo has ordered 45 shipsets, with each A321neo aircraft containing 12 business class seats. Deliveries are set to begin in Q4 2024, with installations expected to be completed by the end of 2025. It will create a desired option for many who are aiming to travel business, some of them seasoned and some perhaps for the first time in their lives.
Speaking at the airline's 18th anniversary event on August 5, Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, commented, "IndiGo is embarking on a new path of its incredible growth story by introducing a tailor-made business product on the nation’s busiest and business routes. With India’s soaring economy and the evolving aspirations of the Indian society, we believe it’s time for IndiGo to redefine business class in India, increasing availability of this service for the nation. IndiGo Stretch will provide our customers the on-time performance and hassle-free and courteous experience they can expect from us, while adding more space and increased priority at a great value for money."