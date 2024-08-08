IndiGo unveils new business class service on busy routes with print ad

Speaking at the airline's 18th anniversary event on August 5, Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer, IndiGo, commented, "IndiGo is embarking on a new path of its incredible growth story by introducing a tailor-made business product on the nation’s busiest and business routes. With India’s soaring economy and the evolving aspirations of the Indian society, we believe it’s time for IndiGo to redefine business class in India, increasing availability of this service for the nation. IndiGo Stretch will provide our customers the on-time performance and hassle-free and courteous experience they can expect from us, while adding more space and increased priority at a great value for money."