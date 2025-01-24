Indriya leans on in-store magic to stand out in the bridal biz market

On January 18, 2025, Indriya, an Aditya Birla Jewellery brand, announced the launch of its first-ever bridal collection. The brand unveiled an ad featuring Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Shaheer Sheikh.

Ogilvy created the ad, which revolves around a bride’s love story, not just with the groom, but also with Indriya’s bridal jewellery. The film reinforces the brand’s positioning around a woman's unending love for her jewellery. Mindshare is behind the brand’s media strategy, while Schbang is overseeing influencer and digital activities.

Shantiswarup Panda, chief marketing officer, Indriya, says that since the inception of the brand, there have been many visitors to its website for browsing purposes. However, the brand currently does not provide virtual trials on its website.

Panda claims that, while virtual try-ons are available in categories such as fashion, jewellery necessitates more sophisticated technology. “Although plug-and-play solutions exist, we have not implemented them yet. Instead, we emphasise the in-store experience, where customers can physically try on the jewellery,” he notes.

The campaign for Indriya’s bridal collection will run across TV, newspapers, outdoor advertising, and digital platforms, with a strong emphasis on Google and Meta to extend its reach.

Panda says that the brand has also carried out industry-first initiatives, such as a holographic 3D jewel box showcased at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3, Pacific Mall, and other locations, ensuring impactful consumer engagement.

Indriya places a premium on providing clients with a tangible experience in its stores, and in order to do so, the brand is continually seeking to improve the in-store experience.

Panda says that to make it easy for consumers to decide what jewellery to buy, there is a separate studio where brides-to-be can bring their wedding outfits (lehengas), wear them, and then try jewellery as per their preferences. A styling consultant is also available at the store to assist brides with jewellery matching.

“Indriya, rooted in the Sanskrit word for senses, emphasises a multisensory approach. For example, we launched a sensorial event with collections inspired by the five senses," he explains.

"In-store, the brand elevates consumer engagement with thoughtful elements like ASMR-inspired jewellery sounds, ergonomic designs, and immersive displays." Shantiswarup Panda

Wedding season 2024

After a successful wedding season in 2024 that exceeded both footfall and sales expectations, Aditya Birla Indriya expects an even better performance in 2025. The extended duration of the upcoming wedding season is expected to drive greater engagement and growth for the brand.

Panda says that the 2024 wedding season was exceptional, surpassing customer footfall and sales projections.

“We are optimistic about a strong response in 2025, especially since the season is anticipated to be longer. Our current campaign is expected to drive significant engagement.” Shantiswarup Panda

The brand, which generates 50-60% of its sales from wedding-related purchases, has also aimed to broaden its appeal beyond the peak season.

“We cater to gifting, daily wear, and trend-driven purchases. To maintain engagement, we use snackable content, loyalty programs, and WhatsApp updates featuring visual catalogs and videos, ensuring consistent touchpoints with our customers,” notes Panda.

As part of its growth strategy, Indriya is exploring collaborations with designers and wedding planners to strengthen its presence in the bridal jewellery space. “We are exploring collaborations with experts and curators. Some plans will materialise starting April 2025,” Panda reveals.

To ensure visibility across multiple platforms, the brand’s advertising approach is audience-centric, strategically targeting channels where its consumers are most active.