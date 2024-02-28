Industry leaders discuss role of data in personalised marketing at IAMAI India Digital Summit

Don’t be data blind

Joshi cautioned that amidst the sea of data, there's a risk of becoming data-blind and misinterpreting insights.

He stated, "At Havas, we're addressing this challenge of misinterpreting data head-on. We aim to refine our approach to a market mix model and ensure clients receive accurate input-output assessments. While data is invaluable, we must ensure it guides us in the right direction. By striking a balance between bottom-of-the-funnel optimisation and top-of-the-funnel investment, we can sustainably drive acquisition and growth. The key is to navigate the complexities of data and maximise its potential to drive client success."