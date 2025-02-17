Influencer Nas Daily launches 1000 Media marketing agency in India

Digital influencer Nas Daily (aka Nuseir Yassin), today announced the launch of his first marketing agency, 1000 Media, in India. Established on the foundation of authentic and impactful storytelling, 1000 Media aims to revolutionise brand communication across sectors by creating viral, emotionally engaging content that will help Indian brands and creators reach their audiences.

Advertisment

The name 1000 Media is deeply rooted in Nas Daily’s journey. In his journey, Nas became a global fame by creating 1000 videos in 1000 days. This number is a testament to his belief in perseverance, pushing boundaries, and making every story count. Following its debut in India, 1000 Media plans to expand into other key global markets, including Israel and the United States.

Nas Daily has always been synonymous with compelling narratives that connect people across the globe. With over 68 million followers and a legacy of viral content, Nuseir’s mission has always been to tell stories that matter. With 1000 Media, Nuseir is all set to help brands, creators, and startups tell stories that inspire, educate, and entertain.

Nas Daily’s 1000 Media will cater to all enterprises including the startups looking to make their mark, the large brands wanting to reinvent their storytelling and the founders seeking to grow their audience. Starting from content creation to brand storytelling to influencer marketing to social media strategy and global distribution, 1000 Media will offer a comprehensive and robust set of services to its consumers.

1000 Media has mastered the art of AI-driven content creation long before it became mainstream. The company has been crafting AI-generated shows on platforms like Snapchat and pushing the boundaries of content innovation. 1000 Media has been a trusted partner for AI companies, testing their latest innovations that haven’t even hit the market yet. By combining cutting-edge AI capabilities with Nas Daily’s signature high-impact storytelling, 1000 Media is set to revolutionise how brands engage audiences in India and beyond.

1000 Media stands out because of its global perspective combined with local expertise. Unlike other traditional marketing firms, 1000 Media will focus on storytelling that moves people. At 1000 Media, the storytelling is turned into a powerful sales engine that drives measurable business results for all the enterprises.

Nuseir Yassin, founder of 1000 Media and Nas Daily, said, “The core vision behind launching 1000 Media in India is to bring meaningful storytelling to one of the world’s most vibrant and diverse markets. India, with its rich culture, rapid digital growth, and entrepreneurial spirit, is the perfect place to amplify this vision. India has been the biggest supporter of Nas Daily, and this is our way of giving back to the country. We want to create jobs, contribute to India’s economy and help Indian brands and creators tell their stories on a global stage.”

Yassin added, “Most digital marketing firms focus on metrics and sales, but 1000 Media also focuses on emotional connection. The gap we aim to fill is the lack of authentic storytelling in the industry. Many brands struggle to tell stories that truly resonate with their audience. We’re here to change that by creating content that’s not just seen but felt. And because India has been our biggest supporter, we’re uniquely positioned to understand what makes Indian audiences tick.”

Nas Daily (Nuseir Yassin) will be actively involved in the strategy and creative direction, ensuring that the agency stays true to its mission of impactful storytelling. The India operations will be led by a team of seasoned professionals with deep expertise in the Indian market. The team will include experts in content creation, digital marketing, and brand strategy who understand the nuances of the Indian market.