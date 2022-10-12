Influencers act as a source of inspiration and medium to discover new products : INCA and Kantar Influencer Marketing Report

In India, consumers follow influencers to learn about new products and get information from them. Following influencers has shown an impact on people’s decision-making. Influencers have a reach of more than 1 in 4 people, and 3 in 5 consumers are likely to try a product after hearing about it from an influencer. According to the report, about 2 out of 5 consumers follow more than 5 influencers on social media and the average number of influencers followed is 7.5. The report also shows that Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are amongst the most popular platforms preferred by consumers to connect with influencers.