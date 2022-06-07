InMobi expands partnership with Microsoft Advertising into Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa

Talking about the promise of the expansion, Anand Mistry, head of digital marketing at Commerce Pundit shared, “In the last two years, the partnership with the InMobi team has consistently enabled us to grow business and maximize ROI for our clients on the Microsoft Advertising platform. The strategic inputs and executional excellence from InMobi have not only added value to our client’s business but also deepened Commerce Pundit’s relationship with them. The comprehensive insights shared by the InMobi team on Search, Shopping and Native Display have been pivotal in exploring and scaling our business across new locations globally. We are excited to see the partnership reach new heights in the future!”