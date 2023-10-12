InMobi launches 'Addressability Gradient' to navigate identity-loss challenges in digital advertising

“In the evolving landscape of ad tech, the ability to understand audience signals and use them to “In the evolving landscape of ad tech, the ability to understand audience signals and use them to enhance media strategies and creative executions has become increasingly refined; by embracing the Gradient, advertisers can continue to deliver relevant, effective, and privacy-conscious advertising experiences to consumers,” says Todd Rose, Senior Vice President of Addressability at InMobi. “It empowers them to optimize their campaigns, achieve unparalleled precision, and unlock the full potential of addressability in the ever-changing world of digital advertising.”