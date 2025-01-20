Innisfree skincare products now available on Blinkit

Innisfree, a South Korean skincare brand, has partnered with Blinkit, a quick commerce platform, to deliver its products directly to customers' doorsteps.

The brand offers a variety of skincare products, including hydrating serums and pore-cleansing clay masks. With this partnership, Innisfree products will be delivered within 10 minutes.

Paul Lee, managing director and country head, Amorepacific India shared, “We’re thrilled to announce Innisfree’s availability on Blinkit, India’s leading instant delivery platform. The overwhelming love and support shown by our Indian consumers have encouraged us to expand our presence across all platforms. With the rise of Quick Commerce, we recognise the growing demand of quick and convenient delivery by the modern consumers, which perfectly aligns with our aim of providing high-quality eco-friendly skincare from Innisfree, now accessible at their doorstep, instantly”.