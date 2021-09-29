INOX Leisure ties up with ITC’s Kitchens of India to revamp cinema F&B experience

Think ordering pulao or biryani at the theatre and INOX plans to open restaurants too.
INOX Leisure, a leading multiplex chain has announced a tie-up with ITC’s Ready-2-Eat ‘Kitchens of India’ brand to revamp the Food & Beverages (F&B) experience at all its multiplexes in India.
Cinemagoers at INOX Leisure can treat themselves to dishes such as Vegetable Pulao, Hyderabadi Vegetable Biryani, Dal Makhani, Rajma Masala, Pindi Chana and Steamed Basmati Rice.
Dinesh Hariharan, Vice President, Food & Beverages Operations, INOX Leisure Ltd, “With this collaboration with ITC, we aim to further enhance our existing gourmet and indigenous food offerings for millions of INOX patrons spread across the country.”
“Served in premium spill and leak-proof packaging, our guests will be able to comfortably relish the supreme delicacies even while enjoying a movie. This collaboration is a critical stepping stone in our endeavors to strengthen INOX’s F&B service brand as well as strengthen the bond with our patrons, by offering them newer preferred choices.”
ITC Spokesperson Shuvadip Banerjee, VP, Marketing Services, ITC Ltd (Foods Division) added, “Through this partnership with INOX, Kitchens of India will aim to help redefine and shape a new horizon of cinema and food experience for movie-goers. As citizens gradually resume out-of-home leisure, entertainment experiences & activities, food safety and hygiene continue to be of paramount importance to consumers.”
“As Kitchens of India features on INOX’s menu hereon, consumers will not only enjoy the benefits of convenient indulgences in regal Indian delicacies while enjoying their movie but will do so with a safe, hygienic and reliable brand. We hope with our collaboration, both ITC and INOX can meaningfully enhance consumer experiences”.
INOX plans to make its food available on online food ordering platforms Swiggy and Zomato and recently became the first cinema chain in India to get listed on the table reservation and food discovery platform, EazyDiner.
It currently sells food under three brands i.e., Café Unwind, Insignia and Delights and plans to position these into full-service restaurant brands to target non-cinema consumers.