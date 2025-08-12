Inside India’s wellness evolution: Kantar unpacks the new health priorities

Health in India is getting a data-driven makeover. According to Kantar’s newly released Health and Wellness in India report, consumer interest is shifting from generic well-being to measurable, function-first results, with science-backed solutions, personalised care, and even traditional remedies making a comeback - but with a modern twist.

The findings draw from Google’s 2024 search data, compiled in Kantar’s India in Search study, and span 15 wellness categories — from nutrients and supplements to skin health, gut care, sleep, cognitive health, weight management, women’s health, alternative medicine, and longevity.

What India is searching for

The report reveals a nation actively seeking answers to specific health concerns:

Vitamin B12 searches hit 2.7 million, with a 54% rise in interest for B12-rich foods.

Sensitive skin queries jumped 30%.

Walking and low-intensity workouts are back, with search spikes for 'brisk walk', 'walking shoes', and even 'walking pads.'

Medical-grade weight loss solutions such as Ozempic (+216%) and Zepbound (+943%) saw steep rises in interest.

Cortisol (linked to stress) searches grew by 59%.

Women’s cycle-related moods saw significant curiosity, including 'follicular phase mood' (+357%).

Digestive discomfort searches - bloating (58K) and acidity (47K) — continue to trend upward.

Homeopathy and alternative therapies are gaining traction, with searches for 'homeopathy near me' up 48%.

Melatonin for sleep grew 27%, while sugar-free options reached 7.4 million searches.

The five big shifts in wellness

Kantar’s analysis identifies five key themes shaping health in India: