Inside India’s wellness evolution: Kantar unpacks the new health priorities

Health in India is getting a data-driven makeover. According to Kantar’s newly released Health and Wellness in India report, consumer interest is shifting from generic well-being to measurable, function-first results, with science-backed solutions, personalised care, and even traditional remedies making a comeback - but with a modern twist.
The findings draw from Google’s 2024 search data, compiled in Kantar’s India in Search study, and span 15 wellness categories — from nutrients and supplements to skin health, gut care, sleep, cognitive health, weight management, women’s health, alternative medicine, and longevity.
What India is searching for
The report reveals a nation actively seeking answers to specific health concerns:
Vitamin B12 searches hit 2.7 million, with a 54% rise in interest for B12-rich foods.
Sensitive skin queries jumped 30%.
Walking and low-intensity workouts are back, with search spikes for 'brisk walk', 'walking shoes', and even 'walking pads.'
Medical-grade weight loss solutions such as Ozempic (+216%) and Zepbound (+943%) saw steep rises in interest.
Cortisol (linked to stress) searches grew by 59%.
Women’s cycle-related moods saw significant curiosity, including 'follicular phase mood' (+357%).
Digestive discomfort searches - bloating (58K) and acidity (47K) — continue to trend upward.
Homeopathy and alternative therapies are gaining traction, with searches for 'homeopathy near me' up 48%.
Melatonin for sleep grew 27%, while sugar-free options reached 7.4 million searches.
The five big shifts in wellness
Kantar’s analysis identifies five key themes shaping health in India:
Function-first wellness – Measured, outcome-based approaches to skincare, weight loss, and fitness dominate. Collagen, melatonin, and pre-workout supplements are among the top drivers.
Science-framed self-care – A clinical, protocol-driven approach to wellness is on the rise, with demand for GLP-1 drugs, cognitive boosters, and hormonal trackers growing steadily.
Inner health = outer power – From biotin to multivitamins, consumers increasingly link gut health and nutrition to beauty, mood, and longevity.
Daily systems & cycle care – Routine-based, tech-assisted wellness habits are trending, especially in menstrual health and hydration tracking.
Natural systems, modern lenses – Traditional remedies like Ayurveda and adaptogens are being embraced alongside precision health tools, creating a hybrid of old and new practices.