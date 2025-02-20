Inside Tata Taneira’s strategy to weave a new saree shopping experience

Taneira, a product of the TATA Group specialising in sarees, has released a brand film featuring Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and singer Usha Uthup, who is renowned for her love for sarees.

The campaign highlights the enduring elegance of handwoven sarees and the cultural narratives they embody, positioning Taneira as the go-to brand for those in search of sarees that harmonise tradition with modern style.

Shalini Gupta, general manager, Taneira shares that as a relatively new brand, Taneira wanted to communicate what it stands for without making the film feel like a documentary. The goal was to create an engaging narrative that effectively conveyed the core message to its audience.

“Our agency partner, Ogilvy, suggested incorporating a sari connoisseur alongside Mrunal Thakur, whom we've been featuring in our campaigns. Usha Uthup, with her deep-rooted love for saris, was a perfect fit. The moment we heard the idea, we loved it,” she says.

Gupta says that to ensure the campaign's authenticity, the brand grounded the interactions in genuine conversations that typically occur in stores. Women often seek guidance from someone knowledgeable while shopping for sarees.

“We captured those organic discussions about authenticity, craftsmanship, and value for money, ensuring the messaging was engaging yet informative.”

Marketing mix

The campaign focussed on Taneira’s key sari clusters—Kanjivaram and Banarasi—because they are integral to the brand’s portfolio. Gupta says that another important aspect was to dispel the myth that Taneira is expensive.

“While our sarees are handcrafted and sourced directly from clusters, we wanted to emphasise that they offer great value for money, beyond mere affordability. Some of these sarees take weeks or even months to create, with deeply intricate motifs requiring immense skill,” she explains.

Gupta further says that Taneira also wants to showcase its store experience, which differs from typical saree stores. Instead of just sitting and having saris displayed to them, customers at Taneira can explore the collection through self-browsing. Taneira now has 81 stores across 40 cities.

Taneira’s target audience spans a broad age range—primarily from 25 to 55 years old. It caters to young women preparing for their weddings as well as seasoned saree connoisseurs.

“Taneira’s portfolio includes exquisite bridal wear, contemporary designer saris, and heritage pieces rooted in rare crafts. Beyond saris, we also offer kurtas, lehengas, and blouses, making us relevant across different consumer segments and age groups.” Shalini Gupta, Taneira

The wedding season has resulted in robust sales for Taneira, reflecting an increasing interest in traditional yet distinctive bridal saris. The brand also sees high demand coming from brides planning their weddings in 2025.

“We have seen significant traction from brides and their families looking for special saris. While Kanjivaram and Banarasi remain top choices, there is also increasing demand for regional bridal saris like Paithani from Maharashtra,” says Gupta.

To meet this demand, Taneira had launched a bridal campaign earlier, emphasising authentic and exquisitely crafted sarees. “Brides are increasingly looking for pieces that are both traditional and unique, and this trend extends beyond mainstream clusters,” she adds.

Compared to last year, the first quarter of 2024 has shown a stronger wedding season.

“Q1 was not the strongest last year, but this time, the momentum has been great, and we expect it to continue throughout the year." Shalini Gupta, Taneira

Blending digital and in-store experiences

Given that sarees are a tactile product, Taneira focusses on balancing digital marketing with in-store experiences. “Our digital marketing strategy is tailored to different consumer groups. For instance, in the South, we highlight various ways to style Kanjivaram saris, often featuring stylists and designers,” Gupta explains.

Taneira has also extended its ATL (above the line) campaigns to digital platforms. “Our brand campaign featuring Usha Uthup and Mrunal Thakur has a strong digital leg,” she says.

To help customers feel more confident in wearing saris, Taneira also offers saree draping sessions both online and in stores.

“We conduct these sessions on YouTube and social media, as well as in our stores, to help customers overcome their hesitation about wearing saris.” Shalini Gupta, Taneira

Long-term goals

Taneira is steadily expanding its retail footprint across India. With strong demand for its premium handwoven sarees, Gupta says that the brand is set to achieve its expansion target of 85 stores by the end of the financial year 2024-25.

“We already have 81 stores and will close the year with 85. Our expansion strategy is a mix of entering new cities and strengthening our presence in existing markets,” says Gupta.

The company is following an aggressive growth approach, with plans to add 15-20 new stores annually. “We continue to take an aggressive approach, evaluating opportunities based on market potential and strategic partnerships,” she conveys.