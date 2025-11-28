Instagram adds AI voice translations in five Indian languages

Instagram has announced updates for helping creators to reach wider audiences, including AI-driven voice translations in more Indian languages and new regional fonts in Edits.

The tool allows creators to dub reels while retaining their own vocal tone, with an optional lip-syncing feature that aligns translated audio with mouth movements.

The update builds on the translation features introduced earlier this year for English, Hindi, Spanish and Portuguese.

Instagram is also adding new Indian-script fonts for creators using Edits. Devanagari and Bengali-Assamese typefaces will now be supported for text and caption styling in languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese. The fonts will begin rolling out on Android first.

These updates follow a series of recent creator-focused features, including AI restyling tools for stories, expanded sound effects, bulk caption editing and video reverse functions.