Instamart and Netflix launch ‘InstaStrange’ store for Stranger Things finale

As Stranger Things approaches its final season, Netflix has partnered with Instamart to launch InstaStrange, a limited-edition gesture-controlled store that allows fans to browse and purchase merchandise using hand movements. The activation extends the show’s telekinesis theme into a digital shopping experience.

Framed as a mock breaking-news bulletin, the film shows each creator preparing for what they call the 'final battle', with Stranger Things references woven into their routines. The narrative culminates with the reveal of the gesture-based InstaStrange store.

Speaking on the collaboration, Mayur Hola, head of brand, Swiggy, said: “Stranger Things fans don’t just watch the show; they live in its universe. So we asked ourselves, how can we make shopping feel a bit supernatural too? With Netflix, we got to turn that thought into something real with a unique telekinesis store- InstaStrange that users can shop from using just hand gestures. It’s fun, it’s strange, it makes you feel a little like Eleven on a mission… which, honestly, is how most of us feel while shopping anyway. By partnering with Netflix, we are able to leverage the cultural cache of the platform and create something extraordinary together.”

Developed by Instamart’s product team, the store translates hand gestures into navigation controls, aiming to create an immersive tie-in for fans engaging with the Stranger Things finale.

Adding to this, Poornima Sharma, head of marketing partnerships at Netflix India, said: “The Stranger Things universe has always been rooted in imagination and friendship. With Instamart, we’re rallying the fandom to prepare for the final season by giving fans an authentic, immersive experience that channels that very spirit - one that lives beyond the screen and reflects how innovation and creativity continue to inspire us to chase bold new ideas, both on and off screen.”

Instamart will also extend the activation offline with a ‘telekinesis zone’ at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram, offering themed installations, merchandise and interactive experiences.