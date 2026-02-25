Instamart brings SPYRA water blasters to India ahead of Holi

Instamart has partnered with SPYRA to introduce the brand’s water blasters in India ahead of Holi 2026. The launch marks SPYRA’s India debut and adds a new category to Instamart’s Holi and summer assortment.

Engineered in Germany, SPYRA water blasters are designed with precision-shot technology and rapid reload features. The partnership aligns with growing interest in experience-led and premium festive products, with Holi serving as a key occasion for outdoor play and celebration.

Speaking about the launch, Manender Kaushik, Head – Instamart, Alternate Business, said, “Over the past five years, we’ve seen a sharp rise in customers turning to quick commerce for both planned and last-minute Holi purchases. That has led us to build one of the widest festive assortments, from flower-based colours and water balloons to premium, experience-led products. This year, we’re taking it a step further by bringing global cult brand SPYRA to India. With SPYRA’s debut, we’re helping kids and adults alike make a splash by delivering the most exciting products of the season straight to their doorstep.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sebastian Walter, Founder & CEO, SPYRA, said, “India’s love for celebration and outdoor play makes it a natural home for SPYRA. With SPYRA, we are introducing an accessible yet high-performance product that reflects our core values of innovation and quality. Our partnership with Instamart is built as a strong, premium brand in India.”

SPYRA’s India operations will be managed in partnership with Mumbai-based fashion-tech startup Bella Lifestyle, led by founder Suchi Sharma.