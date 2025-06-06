Instamart partners with Bharat Organics

Instamart, the quick commerce platform has announced a strategic partnership with Bharat Organics, a farmer-led cooperative brand, to make certified, organic food products widely accessible and affordable for the consumers on Instamart platform. The collaboration with National Cooperative Organic (NCOL) aims to bridge the gap between cooperative organic producers and digital consumers. It is a step towards leveraging the produce of traditional cooperative enterprises to cater to modern consumer needs.

This initiative also aligns with the Government of India’s broader vision under White Revolution 2.0, which emphasises strengthening the agri-cooperative ecosystem through sustainable practices, market access, and digital enablement.

Through this alliance, 21 organic products, including pulses, spices, cereals and sweeteners like tur dal, dal, masoor dal, rajma, kabuli chana, brown chana, basmati rice, whole wheat atta, gram flour, jaggery powder, sugar, whole spices (coriander, fenugreek), ground spices (turmeric powder, coriander powder), spice mixes, organic oils, honey, whole leaf green tea, whole leaf herbal tea, and ashtavinayak desi ghee , will now be available on Instamart’s platform in key metros and tier-1 cities.

Speaking on the collaboration, Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart, said, “At Swiggy, our focus has always been on delivering value, convenience, and quality to our consumers. This partnership with Bharat Organics helps us take a significant step toward promoting healthier living by making a wide range of organic product options Bharat Organics easily available to the customers of Instamart. It also aligns with our broader goal of supporting the growth of local communities through technology. In addition to this, this collaboration is beneficial for India’s organic farmers, by enabling greater market access.

The partnership also responds to the growing demand from health-conscious urban households for certified organic and traceable products.

Speaking on the partnership, Shri Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, said, “At NCOL, we’ve always believed that organic food should be honest, affordable, and directly benefit the farmers who grow it. With Bharat Organics, we’re offering a range of clean, lab-tested organic staples that are not only accessible to consumers but also ensure fair returns for farming communities. The launch on Swiggy Instamart is a meaningful step forward — bridging our agricultural roots with today’s digital consumer landscape. We deeply appreciate Swiggy’s commitment to empowering farmer cooperatives like ours and making space for genuine, traceable organic products on a trusted platform. This partnership brings much-needed transparency to food sourcing while keeping farmers at the heart of the value chain and allowing them to directly share in the value they help create".

Shri Vipul Mittal, MD, NCOL added, “This partnership with Instamart is a proud moment for our cooperative and for thousands of organic farmers across the country. It bridges a crucial last-mile gap, taking our rigorously tested, priced products to digital-first consumers across India. Swiggy Instamart’s reach, reliability, and consumer trust make it an ideal platform to bring Bharat Organics into the homes of a new generation of mindful buyers. Through Swiggy’s platform, we’re not only delivering food but also building trust, transparency, and empowerment into the grocery-buying experience.”

A key highlight of the Bharat Organics model is its farmer-first philosophy. Around 50% of all profits from product sales are directly shared with member farmers, ensuring fair compensation and encouraging long-term sustainable agriculture.

With a robust distribution network already in place, including availability across 300+ Safal outlets and nearly 10,000 general trade stores in Delhi-NCR through its tie-up with Mother Dairy, Bharat Organics is now expanding its reach to digital-first households through this new partnership with Instamart.