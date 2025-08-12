Instamart partners with Home Stop by Shoppers Stop

Instamart has partnered with Home Stop, a retail format by Shoppers Stop, to list over 100 home and lifestyle products on its platform. The range includes crockery, serveware, home décor, and furnishings, and will be available for delivery in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon.

According to Instamart, the move aligns with its expansion into non-grocery categories, with the Home Stop range featuring products such as candle holders, serveware, figurines, and kitchen storage items.

Sharing insights on quick commerce’s expanding role beyond groceries and essentials, Manender Kaushik, AVP & category head - Instamart, shared, “Since the launch of the home & lifestyle category on Instamart, we’ve witnessed robust growth in the segment. This signals that quick commerce has evolved from a simple grocery delivery service into a more sophisticated marketplace encompassing larger and diverse categories. Traditionally, home and furnishings were planned purchases; however, today, the needs of Indian online shoppers are rapidly evolving. By closely understanding consumer preferences, we have prioritized expanding our assortment of lifestyle products. Our partnership with Home Stop marks a significant step towards making curated home décor and furnishings accessible to shoppers within minutes.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Kavindra Mishra, MD & CEO, Shoppers Stop, said: “Home Stop offers a curated selection of contemporary, classic, and innovative home solutions that blend quality, style, and value. It’s a one-stop destination for everything from bed and bath to living, dining, and kitchen, thoughtfully curated to help our customers build homes that truly reflect their personality. This partnership with Instamart marks a significant step in making the Home Stop experience instantly accessible through the power of quick commerce, allowing us to meet our customers at their doorstep, quickly and effortlessly. Together, we’re reimagining how modern India discovers and shops for premium home living.”

Instamart’s home and lifestyle offerings previously included pillows, blankets, and décor accents, with some items among the most searched on the platform in 2023. The company has since expanded its assortment to include thousands of products across décor, furnishings, serveware, and storage.