Instamart teams up with Kalyan Jewellers to offer gold and silver coins for Akshaya Tritiya

Instamart, a quick commerce platform, has partnered with Kalyan Jewellers, a jewellery brand, marking the jewellery brand’s debut in the quick commerce space. Just in time for Akshay Tritiya, customers can now order certified gold and silver coins directly on Instamart and have them delivered to their doorsteps in minutes. Instamart users can avail the service across all 100 cities including top metros.

Starting April 25, consumers across cities can shop a certified assortment of gold and silver coins on Instamart. The exclusive range includes:

Gold Coins: 0.5g and 1g (24 Karat, BIS Hallmarked) featuring motifs like the flower, Ayodhya, lord Ganesh, Swastik and goddess Lakshmi

Silver Coins: 5g, 10g, and 20g (999 pure silver, certified) adorned with auspicious motifs such as Ganpati, Laxmi, Ganesh Laxmi and more.

Instamart will offer gold and silver coins from Kalyan Jewellers beyond Akshaya Tritiya, making them part of its regular product range. The coins, commonly used for gifting, rituals, or investment, will be available for year-round purchase through the platform.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Instamart said, “We’re excited to welcome Kalyan Jewellers to our platform ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. With more customers embracing the convenience of quick commerce for festive and traditional purchases, this partnership is both timely and relevant. Our goal is to ensure that customers can access trusted, certified products like gold and silver coins with the same ease as they would groceries or other household purchases.”

Speaking about the partnership, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, executive director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Akshaya Tritiya is a time-honoured tradition, and purchasing gold or silver on this day is considered especially auspicious. Through our collaboration with Swiggy’s Quick Commerce platform, Instamart, we are making it easier than ever to buy Kalyan gold and silver coins. Our offering includes 0.5g and 1g gold coins, along with 5g, 10g, and 20g silver coins - delivered straight to your doorstep in minutes. This provides customers with the flexibility to choose according to their needs, budgets, and convenience. This partnership allows us to integrate the auspiciousness of tradition with the ease and speed of modern living, ensuring the spirit of the festival remains.”

Additionally, Instamart launched an on-ground activation called InstaGold in Hyderabad to mark its partnership with Kalyan Jewellers. The installation, covered in chocolate coins with five real gold coins hidden among them, gave participants a single chance to pick one. The initiative was timed with Akshaya Tritiya. Kalyan Jewellers' gold and silver coins are now available on Instamart for festive and regular purchases.