Instamart turns Galaxy S26 Ultra launch into instant delivery ad

Instamart has released a digital film announcing its partnership with Samsung to deliver the newly launched Galaxy S26 Ultra across metro cities.

Conceptualised by Moonshot, the film reimagines a typical product launch event. It opens with a staged unveiling of the Galaxy S26 Ultra at a large technology event, where the device is introduced before an audience.

The narrative shifts when Instamart delivery partners appear among the attendees and on stage. In the film, one of the partners takes the newly revealed phone and leaves the venue with other delivery partners carrying the demo units in Instamart delivery bags.

The scene then cuts to a home setting where a customer receives the Galaxy S26 Ultra at their doorstep, suggesting immediate availability through the platform.

Mayur Hola, head of Brand, Swiggy, said: “At Instamart, we’ve always believed convenience should keep up with culture. The new Galaxy S26 Ultra is now seeing tremendous buzz. The idea was simple. What if you could get your Samsung phones the very moment they launch? This collaboration shows Instamart can deliver everything from essentials to marquee launches and premium experiences.”

The collaboration signals a broader shift in how technology launches are distributed, where consumers can access newly released products without waiting for traditional retail timelines.

Instamart’s internal order analysis for 2025 indicates that smartphones have become one of the fastest-growing categories on the platform.