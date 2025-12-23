Instamart’s 2025 order data shows shift from emergency buys to everyday use

Instamart has released the fifth edition of its annual order analysis, How India Instamarted 2025, offering insights into changing consumer behaviour on the quick commerce platform over the past year.

The data points to a widening use case for quick commerce, ranging from low-value daily essentials to high-ticket electronics, precious metals and lifestyle products. The smallest order of the year was a Rs 10 printout in Bengaluru, while the largest single cart value stood at Rs 4.3 lakh in Hyderabad, driven by smartphone purchases.

Repeat usage also increased, with the platform’s highest spender clocking over Rs 22 lakh across the year, purchasing items spanning groceries, electronics and gold. Bengaluru emerged as a high-engagement market, including the highest tipping amounts for delivery partners.

Grocery staples such as milk, eggs, bananas, curd and curry leaves continued to dominate repeat orders, while packaged snacks and chips featured prominently in late-night purchases across major cities.

The analysis also highlighted growing adoption of non-grocery categories. Electronics, grooming products, health supplements and even gold saw sharp spikes during festive and sale periods. On Dhanteras, gold orders reportedly grew more than fourfold compared to the previous year.

Tier-II cities recorded some of the fastest growth rates, with cities such as Rajkot, Ludhiana and Bhubaneswar showing multi-fold year-on-year increases. Health and wellness categories also saw accelerated demand in smaller cities.

Delivery speed remained a key consumer draw, with select orders—ranging from instant noodles to smartphones—delivered within minutes. The data also showed clear time-based shopping patterns, with peak ordering windows in the morning and early evening.

The report reflects how quick commerce has increasingly become part of regular household routines, extending beyond convenience-driven top-ups to planned and high-value purchases across urban and emerging markets.