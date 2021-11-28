Instant breakfast gets ITC's Aashirvaad

With their existing products, ITC has already made an entry into households as a trusted brand. So chances are that any further products from them are more likely to be trusted. Though Maggi has a similar penetration, it isn’t really known to be healthy. I really doubt if Kellogg's has the kind of penetration that ITC products would have. ITC has a huge retail network advantage at a Kirana level and rural penetration as well. And that's always been of use to them. With all of these, they really have a strong armoury.