Insurtech platform Probus Insurance partners with Star Sports India for T20 World Cup 2024

It plans to leverage branding opportunities during the T20 World Cup to enhance its presence and engage millions of potential customers.
Probus, an Insurtech company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Star Sports India for the T20 World Cup 2024. As one of the action replay partners to the tournament, Probus is set to enhance its presence and reach in the Indian markets.
Along with this, the collaboration will also enable Probus to establish a strong visibility in the MENA region, where the matches will be aired.
Speaking on the development, Rakesh Goyal – MD of Probus said, “We are thrilled to team up with Star Sports India for the T20 World Cup 2024. This collaboration aligns with our mission to connect with diverse audiences and enhance our brand's visibility on a global scale. Cricket enjoys a massive following across all age groups, making it an ideal platform to engage with a wide audience. By partnering with Star Sports India, which offers broadcast in multiple regional languages, we aim to reach every corner of India and beyond, ensuring our message resonates with billions of cricket fans."
Probus in the past has been associated with several sports partnerships, namely the Pro Kabaddi League and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This year, Probus plans to further leverage its partnership with Star Sports India through dynamic digital content, and interactive social media initiatives designed to captivate audiences.
Additionally, Probus will utilise branding opportunities in this period to ensure maximum visibility and engagement throughout the T20 World Cup 2024. This collaboration is a strategic move to strengthen Probus's brand presence and engage millions of potential customers, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the Insurtech sector.
Probus today is renowned for its robust technology platform, revolutionising the Insurtech industry. With ambitious plans to expand its reach and establish 100 branches, and 500 salesforce locations by 2027-28, Probus is poised to revolutionise the insurance landscape in India.