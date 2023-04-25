Interbrand celebrates 10 Years in India

Talking about business growth, Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India & South Asia, said “A decade back we began with a very clear purpose. To elevate the Indian brands to match global benchmarks. This was necessary not only to make them better placed for the global markets they wanted to play in, but even more critically, to safeguard their own domestic territories from the influx of global brands in their backyard. To be able to do that, we had to change the leverage of brands and branding from cosmetic to strategic. I am delighted that we have helped accelerate the shift in the way brands are appreciated as a business asset in the Indian market over time.”