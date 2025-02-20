IOC and TCL announce long-term global TOP Partnership through to 2032

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a Worldwide Olympic Partnership with global technology company TCL through to 2032. TCL will be the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the home audiovisual equipment and home appliances category.

Advertisment

TCL will provide digital displays at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and household appliances in the Olympic Village. As part of the partnership, TCL will collaborate on marketing campaigns to engage global audiences. The company will also support the IOC’s Olympic AI Agenda, enhancing fan and athlete experiences on-site and at home. Additionally, TCL will back the "Athlete Moments" initiative, enabling athletes to connect with family after their events.

As a result of the agreement, the IOC will redistribute the revenue it receives to provide financial support to sports organisations around the world, including every National Olympic Committee and their athletes, plus the organising committees for the Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games until 2032.

At an announcement ceremony held in Beijing, China, IOC president Thomas Bach said: “The IOC is excited to announce its new partnership with TCL, a world leader in the television and household goods industries. TCL has a long history of supporting sport around the world, and is now taking its ambition to inspire greatness to new heights, as the Olympic Games are the greatest, most inspirational global sporting stage.”

Li Dongsheng, founder and chairman of TCL, said: “We are honoured to become a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner. As a leading global technology brand, TCL has always striven to ‘Inspire Greatness’, which aligns with the Olympic spirit. The Olympic Games inspire billions of people around the world, and through this partnership TCL's diverse innovations will empower the Olympic Games and deliver exceptional experiences to a global audience. TCL will continue to fulfil its corporate social responsibility, support the Olympic sustainable development goals, and create a better future.”

TCL has been involved in global sports partnerships for decades. At the Olympic and Paralympic Games, it will provide smart displays, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, door locks, audio systems, projectors, and TCL RayNeo smart glasses to enhance visual and lifestyle experiences.

Jiří Kejval, chair of the IOC revenues and commercial partnerships commission, said: “TCL is a global leader in its industry and is one of the world’s fastest growing brands. The TOP Programme continues to offer the world’s leading brands and marketeers an unparalleled marketing platform built on the global reach and values of the Olympic Games. Testament to this is today’s announcement, as we bring TCL to the family of TOP Partners.”