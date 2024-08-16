IOS Sports & Entertainment signs Indian Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
IOS Sports & Entertainment, a sports management agency, announces the onboarding of Indian Olympic shooter Swapnil Kusale, a rising star in the world of shooting. Swapnil recently secured Bronze in the men's 50 metre rifle three positions event at the Paris Olympics 2024, further solidifying his reputation among India’s most promising shooters.
Swapnil's journey in competitive shooting began in 2015, when he won Gold in the junior category at the 2015 Asian Shooting Championships in Kuwait. He went on to secure the top spot at the National Shooting Championship later in 2015, and achieved the same feat once again in 2017.
A fourth-place finish at the 2022 ISSF World Shooting Championships in Cairo earned Swapnil an Olympic quota berth for India, and at the Summer Games, he also became the first Indian to qualify for the final of his event, finishing in a coveted podium position with a score of 451.4.
He is also a gold medallist at the 2022 Asian Games (hosted in Hangzhou in 2023) in the team event and won two silver medals in individual and team events at the 2023 ISSF World Shooting Championships in Baku.
"I am incredibly excited to join IOS Sports & Entertainment," said Swapnil Kusale. "This partnership marks a major milestone in my career. I look forward to working with the team and to win more medals in shooting for India. IOS are committed to nurturing athletes and this works perfectly with my aspirations," he added.
Neerav Tomar, founder and managing director of IOS Sports & Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition to their roster. "We are delighted to welcome Swapnil to the IOS family. His dedication, talent and achievements speak volumes about his potential. We are committed to providing him with the support and opportunities he needs to excel on the global stage. Swapnil's signing reflects our continued commitment to nurturing and promoting the best of Indian sports talent."
Swapnil Kusale's association with IOS Sports & Entertainment promises to be a fruitful collaboration, aiming to elevate his career to new horizons. The agency will focus on providing comprehensive management services, including strategic brand endorsements, media relations, and holistic career development.
He joins the wide list of athletes exclusively managed by IOS. The agency already includes a stellar line-up with athletes such as Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, Anju Bobby George, Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Aman Sehrawat, Manika Batra, among several others, already part of the roster.