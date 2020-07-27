Ipsos India to drive online research with Ipsos Digital platform

Vincy Jathanna, who will be championing Fast Facts for India sees this as a great supplement to conventional face-to-face research, especially for those clients who do not have time on their hands for a full blown consumer study taking weeks to complete.

“Ipsos Digital, the AI supported market research platform is user friendly and gives power in the hands of clients to utilize the Fast Facts tool to carry out market research studies in a jiffy. And clients can choose between DIY OR Researcher Assisted Modules depending upon whether they want a quick ad hoc study or a detailed customized one, seeking answers to some of the key attributes. Clients design their own questionnaires using AI, choose from a pre-loaded list of categories and they even pay online, so all the processes are streamlined with no human interface or with Ipsos expert assistance, on demand or from regular client facing teams,” said Vincy Jathanna, executive director, observer & champion Fast Facts, Ipsos India.