Ipsos India to drive online research with Ipsos Digital platform

The company has launched its first tool, Fast Facts – a DIY, AI-supported, automated, agile market research tool for clients.
Ipsos India spotting huge opportunity in the Online Research space due to the altered external environment has announced its commitment to driving online research in a big way by launching its global platform, Ipsos Digital with immediate effect. Interestingly, the platform will be providing clients with online cutting edge research tools which will be nimble, fast paced and will provide them with timely, expertise based outputs, to aid in their decision making.
As part of the launch of the Ipsos Digital platform, Ipsos India has also announced the launch of its first online research offering of Fast Facts - a fully automated, DIY, AI-supported express tool to cater to clients’ quick research and advisory needs.
Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India is highly bullish on the foray, “Clients are on the rebound and are hard-pressed for time to conduct market research; Ipsos Digital provides them a combination of an AI platform based, end-to-end automated online data collection, analysis & dashboarding system with best professional expertise from Ipsos – the world’s most innovative market research organization (GRIT 2020). Ipsos Digital crunches the entire process to 24-48 hours, facilitating agile research. We are committed to bringing multiple products via Ipsos Digital platform to India, where traditional face-to-face data collection accounted for 95% of how market research was done in India, before the pandemic. And I’m pleased to announce the launch of our first digital tool of Fast Facts, which is extensively being used by Ipsos clients across geographies and we are now making it accessible to our clients in India."
Conventional face-to-face research continues to be our mainstay, but we are looking forward to transforming the industry by bringing in cutting edge technology to our clients," clarified Adarkar.
Vincy Jathanna, who will be championing Fast Facts for India sees this as a great supplement to conventional face-to-face research, especially for those clients who do not have time on their hands for a full blown consumer study taking weeks to complete.
“Ipsos Digital, the AI supported market research platform is user friendly and gives power in the hands of clients to utilize the Fast Facts tool to carry out market research studies in a jiffy. And clients can choose between DIY OR Researcher Assisted Modules depending upon whether they want a quick ad hoc study or a detailed customized one, seeking answers to some of the key attributes. Clients design their own questionnaires using AI, choose from a pre-loaded list of categories and they even pay online, so all the processes are streamlined with no human interface or with Ipsos expert assistance, on demand or from regular client facing teams,” said Vincy Jathanna, executive director, observer & champion Fast Facts, Ipsos India.
“Quick turnaround research, DIY or with Ipsos assistance and professional expertise built into the platform at mere clicks, are some of the USPs of this offering. It is a gamechanger and is meant to step up in assisting clients with their go-to-market strategies riding on Ipsos’ four principles of Speed, Security, Substance and Simplicity,” added Adarkar.