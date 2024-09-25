Ipsos launches Ipsos Consumer Voice

Ipsos, a global market research and analytics company has launched the Ipsos Consumer Voice – the platform for direct video access to real consumers, via the large Crownit platform in over 40 cities. The platform allows clients to schedule video interactions for depth interviews, immersions, shop-alongs, product research and home audits of consumers with their selection of target group, age group and gender, in a DIY format. With centralised platform for schedules, video interactions and repository and powered by the Ipsos AI sandbox, Ipsos Facto, the platform allows transcription and automatic sentiment analysis to help clients gain actionable yet agile consumer insights.

Elaborating on the broad contours of the platform and the launch, Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, "The Ipsos Consumer Voice provides clients the freedom of accessing a vast universe of respondents (approx 3 Mn) from SEC A & B, aged 18-45 years by matching consumers with the requirement at their convenience, in 40 cities and at a mere click. Enabling and addressing clients’ ask, where they seek quick and fast access to real consumers for understanding consumer motivations, behaviour, shopping, consumption/ ownership patterns, and executing product research. The platform also allows moderation, translation and transcription analysis and is a gamechanger that reaffirms the Ipsos value of putting clients’ interests first. Especially when they constantly seek access to core TG, efficiencies and pumping back consumer insights into strategy.”

"The proposition is best in class, as it leverages the Crownit mobile first consumer panel, an Ipsos acquisition,addressing clients’ need of flexibility and speed and involves a single step initiation for accessing key target groups while harnessing the power of AI,” added Adarkar.

The panel platform supports various activities, including video immersions to understand consumer behaviour, shop-alongs where researchers shadow consumers during their shopping experience, and in-the-moment product testing and feedback. It also allows for home audits to examine the products and brands consumers use, as well as qualitative interviews guided by formal discussion points. Powered by Ipsos Facto Gen AI solutions, the platform offers features like frame-by-frame video transcription in multiple languages and sentiment analysis.

Sameer Grover, chief digital transformation officer, Ipsos Crownit said, "Ipsos Consumer Voice uses the Crownit platform and Crownit mobile-first consumer panel which was acquired by Ipsos in June-2024. The Ipsos-Crownt online solutions backed with Gen AI, make us nimble in supporting growing clients’ needs.”