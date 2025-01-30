iQOO SOUL ropes in Monster as official energy drink sponsor

iQOO SOUL, the BGMI division of esports team S8UL, has joined forces with Monster Energy as its official energy drink partner. As part of the association, Monster Energy’s logo will be displayed on iQOO SOUL’s team jersey in the top right spot.
Commenting on the historic partnership, Animesh Agarwal, co-founder, iQOO SOUL expressed, “This partnership with Monster Energy is a huge milestone, not just for iQOO SOUL but for the Indian esports ecosystem as a whole. Esports, much like traditional sports, demands peak performance—both physically and mentally. Endurance, focus, and consistency are what separate the best from the rest. Teaming up with Monster Energy is about aligning with a brand that understands the mindset of champions and helps us stay at the top of our game. We are excited for what’s to come and look forward to working closely with Monster Energy to create more opportunities and experiences for our fans and the larger gaming community.”
Monster Energy, a marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages, supports the gaming and esports industry. It sponsors teams such as The International 2024 champions Team Liquid, Gen.G, and MIBR. The brand also partnered with the Call of Duty League last year.
In 2023, iQOO SOUL became the first Indian esports team to partner with smartphone brand iQOO as its title sponsor beyond a single tournament.