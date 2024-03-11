ITC Aashirvaad joins forces as official partner of UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collaboration aims to promote women cricketers, 'Char Kadam Aage', symbolising progress and empowerment.
Aashirvaad Atta, a packaged atta brand, announced its official partnership with the UP Warriorz cricket team for the WPL 2024 season. The synergy between Aashirvaad and UP Warriorz is rooted in the shared vision of empowering women, transcending boundaries, and enabling progress. This partnership aims to showcase the talent of women in cricket and inspire other women to take ‘Char Kadam Aage’ in their own pursuits.
This partnership marks a chapter in Aashirvaad's legacy of being an enabler for women, building upon campaigns like 'Hunar, Raho Char Kadam Aage' that have supported and uplifted homemakers.
It extends the commitment through its association with the UP Warriorz, by becoming the official partner and championing the cause of women’s empowerment across various facets of life.
With this partnership, Aashirvaad will shine a spotlight on the inspiring 'Char Kadam Aage' stories of the UP Warriorz team, offering fans exclusive content, including pre-match speeches, exclusive interviews, post-match analysis, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of these exceptional cricketers.
Aashirvaad along with UP Warriorz has committed to nurturing future cricketing talent in Uttar Pradesh, by actively participating in a grassroots development program, identifying and honing the skills of young women cricketers.
This program aims to reach over 4,000 players across 30 districts of UP providing them a platform to showcase their skills through an inter-zonal tournament and further coaching opportunities with the UP Warriorz coaches, eventually allowing them to qualify to play for UP Warriorz.
Speaking about this collaboration, Anuj Rustagi, COO of Staples & Adjacencies, ITC said, “We are proud to be part of this exciting journey to elevate women's cricket and provide a platform for young talent to thrive. Through this partnership, Aashirvaad and UP Warriorz aim to curate a nurturing environment that empowers young women in Uttar Pradesh to pursue their cricketing dreams and contribute significantly to the future of Indian women's cricket.”
Jinisha Sharma – director, Capri Sports (UP Warriorz), said, “Together, we aim to inspire the next generation of female cricketers, providing them with opportunities to excel in the sport and beyond.”