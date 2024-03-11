ITC Aashirvaad joins forces as official partner of UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League

Aashirvaad Atta, a packaged atta brand, announced its official partnership with the UP Warriorz cricket team for the WPL 2024 season. The synergy between Aashirvaad and UP Warriorz is rooted in the shared vision of empowering women, transcending boundaries, and enabling progress. This partnership aims to showcase the talent of women in cricket and inspire other women to take ‘Char Kadam Aage’ in their own pursuits.