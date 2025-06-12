ITC Aashirvaad Masala launches AI campaign with Nani

After onboarding actor Nani as brand ambassador for Aashirvaad Masalas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ITC has launched a digital campaign using a WhatsApp bot. The AI-powered experience lets users create personalised movie posters with Nani, positioning homemakers as co-stars in the campaign.

The digital extension builds on the campaign idea ‘Dammu Meede, Star Meere’, highlighting the homemaker. Using an AI-powered WhatsApp bot, consumers can create personalised movie posters with Nani across genres like romance, comedy, thriller, and action.

To participate, users can scan the QR code on the back of Aashirvaad Chilli Powder packs or click the link in bio on Aashirvaad Masala’s official Telugu social media pages. Through the WhatsApp bot, users can select a language, choose a genre, character, and setting, upload a selfie, and receive a personalised movie poster featuring themselves with actor Nani.

Select participants may also be featured on billboards with Nani and win movie tickets. The campaign aims to connect with Telugu households by combining cinema and food.By uploading a selfie through WhatsApp, users can create a movie poster featuring themselves with Nani. The campaign is open to all and encourages participation through a simple digital process.