Now ITC out with vegetable and fruit wash solution, Nimwash

Hygiene plays a pivotal role in wellbeing today and is increasingly becoming a more widespread conversation and an immediate priority. The pandemic is changing consumer behaviour by resetting and reshaping perspectives. The discerning consumer world over has begun to adopt more stringent hygiene practices in every aspect of their lifestyle including food. Cleaning Fruits and Vegetables has emerged as a major concern as the wash routine primarily is limited to water only and some other tedious DIYs at home to get rid of the dirt, germs, pesticides, etc. There is a continuous dilemma amongst caregivers and nurturers as to whether water is enough to wash and clean fruits and vegetables.