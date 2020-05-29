Now ITC out with vegetable and fruit wash solution, Nimwash

It is available in two variants - 'Spray & Wash' and 'Soak & Wash', in packs of 450 ml, 500 ml and 1 litre
Hygiene plays a pivotal role in wellbeing today and is increasingly becoming a more widespread conversation and an immediate priority. The pandemic is changing consumer behaviour by resetting and reshaping perspectives. The discerning consumer world over has begun to adopt more stringent hygiene practices in every aspect of their lifestyle including food. Cleaning Fruits and Vegetables has emerged as a major concern as the wash routine primarily is limited to water only and some other tedious DIYs at home to get rid of the dirt, germs, pesticides, etc. There is a continuous dilemma amongst caregivers and nurturers as to whether water is enough to wash and clean fruits and vegetables.
To alleviate this fear of consumers, ITC announces the launch of NimWash Vegetable and Fruit wash with 100% natural action^ that ensures washing away of Pesticides~ and 99.9% Germs*. With neem and citrus fruits extracts, ITC’s Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash has been specially designed as a preventive hygiene solution which is safe to use and has no added chlorine, bleach or artificial colour. The launch addresses an emerging consumer need to clean fresh produce properly once it reaches consumer homes.
Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is being launched in two variants – Spray & Wash and Soak & Wash.
Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, said, “Consumers’ sensitivity to health and hygiene is at a heightened level. ITC’s first 100% natural action Vegetable and Fruit wash is a consumer’s delight as it delivers on effectiveness with the power of natural ingredients. Our endeavour always has been to identify and serve emerging consumer need, in a manner which helps consumers in these challenging times."
Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is available in 450ml, 500 ml and 1 litre packs. Nimwash Soak & Wash priced at INR 99 for 500 ml would be a good monthly pack for an average nuclear family. 1 litre pack of Nimwash Soak and Wash is priced at INR 190. The convenient format of Spray and Wash will be available in 450ml packs priced at INR 130.
Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is set to redefine the way vegetables and fruits are cleaned.
It was not long ago that Marico launched a similar product. The product was named 'Veggie Clean'. Veggie Clean will be available across modern and ecommerce channels in two SKUs - 200 ml and 400 ml for INR 149 and INR 289 respectively.
Marico's cleaning solution also claims that it does not contain any harmful preservative, is soap-free, chlorine-free and alcohol-free. A press note mentioned that can be used to clean all kinds of vegetables and fruits except mushrooms. Veggie Clean is made from ingredients that are derived from natural sources. To use the product, one has to soak and hand rub the fresh produce in a solution made of one capful of Veggie Clean and 2 litres of water followed by rinsing the soaked produce in running water 2-3 times for about 30 seconds.
Speaking on the launch of Veggie Clean, Koshy George, Chief marketing officer, Marico said, “We are witnessing a definite shift in consumer habit and consumption patterns are increasingly being centred on personal and domestic hygiene. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Veggie Clean made with 100 per cent safe ingredients, an industry first innovation which will help consumers sanitize their fruits and vegetables by removing impurities that may be present on the surface,”
It's worth noting that both ITC and Marico have been venturing into the hygiene category with new products since the coronavirus started spreading. Marico earlier entered the hand hygiene segment with the launch of Mediker Hand Sanitizer in India and hand sanitizer and hand wash in Bangladesh.
ITC on the other hand focussed on diversifying their existing products from brand Savlon with a foray into hand sanitiser in different packaging and it also introduced a sanitiser spray.